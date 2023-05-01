ABU DHABI - The Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence Sunday organised several activities in cooperation with state and private sector institutions, and wide participation of the UAE society and workers to mark the International Workers Day.

The activities were held under the patronage and presence of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and a number of ministers, senior officials and leaders of the private sector in the country. Students of UAE universities and schools also participated in the celebration with artistic and musical performances dedicated to UAE workers, carrying the message of tolerance, coexistence and acceptance of all segments of society, including workers.

The Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence also celebrated the artistic, sports and creative talents of UAE workers, and honored the distinguished ones, in recognition of their positive role in the UAE economy.

The celebration included an artistic performance by Abu Dhabi Indian School entitled "One Family", NYUAD students participated in a creative performance entitled "Coexistence Behavior", Saadiyat Operative Village presented a musical performance entitled "Coexistence Flourishes the Future", and the Ministry of Tolerance presented a performance entitled "Voices of Tolerance Choir", after which Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak honored distinguished workers in sports, art and creativity. The celebration also included entertainment shows, competitions and prizes for UAE workers.

The three-hour celebration was attended by Dr. Abdul Rahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the business community and major investors in the country.

In his speech to the UAE workers and all attendees, Sheikh Nahyan said, “I am both honored and delighted to be with you today to celebrate International Workers Day. In fact, our celebration today is a celebration of the United Arab Emirates itself – a country that values all contributions to its development and progress. By sponsoring this celebration, the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, in cooperation with KEZAD and other community partners, reaffirms our deep values of respecting and understanding the many different cultures and backgrounds of people living and working in our country.

He added “We are proud that this evening’s celebration is being held under the theme of “Together in the Emirates of Zayed.” It was our nation’s founder, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who united our emirates in 1971, and who advocated powerfully that tolerance and the recognition and appreciation of others, was the key to peaceful prosperity and harmony. Sheikh Zayed’s legacy is a peaceful, prosperous, harmonious UAE where diversity is not only respected, but celebrated.

“Today His Highness the President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, validates the wisdom of Sheikh Zayed’s vision and actions. The enlightened leadership of His Highness, the President, has shaped our country and its diverse global society. He values the contributions of the talented and hard-working men and women who live and work in the United Arab Emirates”.

The minister added, “As you may know, this is the Year of Sustainability in the UAE. I applaud your dedication to the well-being of the environment, as well as your commitment to strengthening the values of civil engagement and cooperation. Sustainability requires that we work together. The Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence is pleased to be working with all of you. We will continue with both the Tolerance Cricket Cup, and the Kabaddi Tolerance Cup, which enjoy great success. Together, and in cooperation with our partners, we will also work to enhance the quality of life in workers villages by providing opportunities for personal well- being and development, and for workers to practice their hobbies, artistic talents, and to show their God-given abilities and skills”.

Sheikh Nahyan concluded his speech by saying: “In the UAE, we are united in our respect for each other. We recognise the human values that we all treasure. In our tolerance and human fraternity lies our strength. We deeply appreciate and honor your contributions to our country. And we thank you for having us as your guests this evening”.

Dr. Abdul Rahman Al Awar stressed that “This celebration with UAE workers is a duty and an honor. We appreciate and respect their valuable contribution to the UAE development. The Workers day is an ideal opportunity to meet them, listen to their opinions, identify the challenges they face and support them in every way possible, as we learned from the founding father, late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan, and our wise leadership. We praise the efforts of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan and the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence to organise this great celebration, which represents the authentic values of the UAE, at the heart of which is tolerance, coexistence and human brotherhood”.

On the other hand, a large number of workers expressed their pride in living in a country that accommodates everyone, without exception.

Abdul Aziz Bawazeer, CEO KEZAD Communities said, “It is my great pleasure to be here today as we celebrate the third edition of the international workers day entitled “Together in the Emirates of Zayed”. He expressed his appreciation to the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, and all the important work that it does to organise celebrations that befits workers and employees.

“Thanks to the tireless efforts of his excellency and his ministry, the values of tolerance, coexistence and human brotherhood reaches all segments of society, especially workers, and the UAE is today seen as one of the most tolerant and accepting countries in the world".

He added that “UAE workers of various nationalities have always played a key role in the development, as well as the preservation of Emirati values and principles.” He pointed that the new projects and developments announced almost on a daily basis in the country can only come to reality through the efforts and dedication of these workers.

“Thanks to these members of our society, UAE’s dreams and ambitions are becoming a reality at a very fast pace. Thanks to the efforts of the various ministries and government departments working for the benefit of society, people in the UAE enjoy one of the highest levels of human rights protection, and safe and secure environments to live and work in.”

More than 40 ministries and government and private institutions participated in the celebration of Labor Day

International Workers Day received wide participation from various institutions in the UAE community, including the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the Ministry of Community Development, Abu Dhabi Police, KIZAD Communities, Etisalat and Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holding, Emirates Heritage Club, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Abu Dhabi Cricket Club, New York University, Indian School Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, Al Raha Village, Seidor International Volunteers, Emirates Palace Restaurant, Mayar Facilities Management, Lulu International, Indian Business & Professional Group, Darb Zayed, and Ride For Life), Jashnamal, Gurunanak Monastery in Dubai, and a large number of volunteers and investors