Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, held a series of bilateral meetings with ministers and senior tourism officials from Brazil, Portugal, Azerbaijan and Argentina, aimed at strengthening tourism cooperation in the coming period, advancing it to more developed and prosperous levels, and exchanging the latest expertise and best practices in sustainable tourism development.

The meetings were held on the sidelines of his participation in the International Tourism Fair - FITUR Madrid 2026.

During the discussions, Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri affirmed that, guided by its leadership’s forward-looking vision based on openness and international cooperation, the UAE places the strengthening of strategic partnerships with leading global tourism markets among its top priorities to drive sector growth and enhance competitiveness. Such partnerships, he noted, expand avenues for cooperation with friendly countries and reinforce integration in tourism promotion in line with global transformations in the tourism industry.

In this context, he highlighted that international visitor spending in the UAE reached AED217.3 billion in 2024, marking growth of 5.8 percent compared to 2023 and an increase of 30.4 percent compared to 2019. This spending is expected to grow by 5.2 percent in 2025 to reach AED228.5 billion, according to a report by the World Travel and Tourism Council.

He said, “The hospitality sector recorded notable growth from January to November 2025, with hotel occupancy rates rising to 79.5 percent, while the average length of stay increased to 3.42 nights. This was accompanied by an expansion in capacity, bringing the number of hotels to 1,260 and rooms to around 216,900, reflecting the strength of this vital sector and its ability to keep pace with growing demand and enhance its contribution to the national economy.”

Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri met with Pedro Machado, Secretary of State for Tourism, Trade and Services of Portugal, where the two sides discussed mechanisms to enhance cooperation in developing joint tourism products, particularly in cultural, environmental and maritime tourism. The talks also covered strengthening air connectivity, as well as exchanging expertise in tourism experience development, hospitality and vocational training.

The number of Portuguese tourists visiting the UAE reached nearly 89,000 in 2025, an increase of 4 percent compared to 2024, while direct flights between cities in the two countries totalled 21 weekly services.

In another meeting, Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri met with Daniel Scioli, Minister of Tourism, Sports and Environment of Argentina, to enhance cooperation opportunities in sports and cultural tourism, exchange initiatives and programmes that promote visitor engagement in events and activities, and explore the organisation of joint events to stimulate tourism flows. The number of Argentine tourists to the UAE reached 34,900 in 2025, marking growth of 9 percent compared to 2024.

During a bilateral meeting with Gustavo Feliciano, Minister of Tourism of Brazil, Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri discussed enablers for expanding tourism partnerships, with a focus on joint destination promotion, exchanging best practices, and attracting investments in tourism infrastructure, including hotels, resorts and leisure facilities.

The discussions also addressed increasing air services between the two countries, the role of the private sector and sovereign wealth funds in supporting tourism projects, and agreement on establishing a joint working group to follow up on projects and define future priorities in the tourism sector.

The number of Brazilian hotel guests in the UAE rose to 165,000 last year, recording growth of 4 percent compared to 2024, while direct flights between the two countries reached 14 weekly services, reflecting growing mutual interest in both destinations and enhanced prospects for tourism cooperation.

Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri concluded his meetings with Fuad Naghiyev, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan, where they explored cooperation opportunities in tourism investment, event organisation, development of specialised tourism products, and the exchange of expertise in destination management and hospitality investment.

The number of Azerbaijani tourists visiting the UAE rose to 38,600 last year, achieving growth of 7 percent compared to 2024, while direct flights between the two countries reached 20 weekly services, underscoring the growing role of the tourism partnership between the UAE and Azerbaijan.