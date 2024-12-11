Kamdar Property Development has announced the launch of its exclusive community project - 105 Residences by Kamdar - at a prime location within the Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) neighbourhood featuring a mix of premium studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments along with key amenities.

This new project marks a significant step in the company’s roadmap as it aims to grow its pipeline of developments available to public investors across the UAE, they stated.

Its design by award-winning architects, aims to deliver superior quality at an attainable price for investors and homeowners.

Founded by siblings Mahomed and Tazmeen Kamdar, the Dubai-based developer has four decades of heritage in global property development, until now building high-end projects solely for private buyers and its own investment portfolio.

"As its name suggests, there are 105 units available including premium studio, one- and two-bed apartments, with residents also benefiting from a sophisticated array of amenities to elevate everyday living. Residences are available from AED640,000 ($174221)," they stated.

Some of its key amenities includes a rooftop open-air cinema, swimming pool, fitness studio and gym, multi-purpose sports court, barbecue area and outdoor children’s play area.

"We are a family business and we care deeply about attention to detail. There are plenty of developers across the UAE, but where we believe we stand out is in building properties that last generations and that are delivered on time," said Mahomed.

"To date, our projects have been exclusively available for a select number of private investors and now we are thrilled to offer that same level of premium quality to the wider market," stated Tazmeen.

According to the duo, Kamdar is committed to investing in UAE and is fully funding the 105 Residences project, ensuring end-to-end delivery.

The business has signed up Savills, one of the most respected real estate companies, as consultants for the development.

Discussing the project, Andrew Cummings, the Head of Residential at Savills Middle East, said: "JVC is a desirable destination and remains very affordable compared to other parts of Dubai. Combined with top amenities and the track record of Kamdar, this project should be highly sought-after by investors and prospective residents."

The property is situated just a short walk from popular retail outlets and entertainment destinations, with hotspots such as Mall of the Emirates and Dubai Hills Mall just a 10-minute drive away, he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).