Under the directives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (The Mother of the Nation), Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the 18th UAE-Japan Friendship Committee for Women (FCW) forum with the theme A Sustainable Future: Integrating Technology & Diversity was held in Abu Dhabi.

The forum focused on empowering women to contribute to a sustainable energy sector, while encouraging aspiring female leaders to pursue energy-related education and careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). The forum also highlighted the importance of cross-sector collaboration, best practices and policies that support women’s empowerment in the energy sector.

The event gathered distinguished attendees, including Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State and FCW Chairwoman; Tsuyoshi Nakai, CEO of the Japan Cooperation Centre for Petroleum (JCCP); Yasser Al Mazrouie, ADNOC Executive Director of People, Commercial and Corporate Support; and Fatema Al Nuaimi, ADNOC Executive Vice President of Downstream Business Management.

Dr. Maitha Al Shamsi conveyed the greetings of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, and stressed Her Highness' support for the committee, and her strong desire to review the results of the workshops and the progress made towards their stated goals. She also emphasised H.H. Sheikha Fatima's dedication to advancing the role of women in leadership, supervisory and executive positions, enhancing cooperation and partnership between the UAE and Japan, and supporting women's capabilities and development in both countries.

Dr. Al Shamsi said, “With the acceleration of scientific and technological progress, and developments in collaborative areas within the energy sector, sustainability has become a common concern for all countries, whether exporters or consumers. Women form an important part of the workforces that oil and gas companies seek to attract. Supporting these women through training, providing advanced technological practices, offering guidance programmes and developing their leadership skills are essential steps toward creating an inclusive work environment that provides equal opportunities for all employees.”

Workshops and discussions were held around best practices and policies to support women’s well-being. Attendees explored topics such as technology, wellbeing and sustainability, underscoring women’s pivotal role in leading the transition towards a more sustainable energy sector.

Tsuyoshi Nakai said, “The 18th forum underscored the importance of promoting inclusive practices to empower women in the energy sector. The FCW enabled us to develop our mutual effort to overcome the challenges that face women in the industry and will continue to strengthen bilateral strategic ties between the UAE and Japan; unlock women’s potential and help further their development.”

The forum also celebrated diversity and inclusion, while encouraging cross-sector collaboration to better understand and address challenges faced by women in the energy sector. The FCW aims to overcome barriers and create a more inclusive and diverse workforce by providing necessary platforms for cooperation and increased knowledge.

Yasser Al Mazrouie said, “I would like to thank the FCW for their remarkable work in fostering cross-cultural dialogue, collaboration, and friendship between the two countries. At ADNOC, we are committed to empowering and enabling our female employees to reach their full potential and to play an active role in shaping the future of the energy sector.”

ADNOC and the JCCP have held FCW forums in the UAE and Japan since 2015, driving the importance of women’s contributions across the energy industry.

Fatema Al Nuaimi, ADNOC Executive Vice President of Downstream Business Management, said, “Over the years, the FCW has been a great reflection of our robust partnership with Japan, a country that has been at the forefront of progress in the energy sector alongside us. The principles of efficiency and sustainability are not just operational buzzwords but are deeply embedded in every facet of ADNOC’s organisation. Together we are committed to forging a more sustainable, inclusive, and technologically advanced future.”

The renewed partnership continues to drive societal transformation and advance women’s roles and opportunities in the energy sector, emphasising their impact and importance across various fields and wider society.