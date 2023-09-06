The Executive Office of Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Terrorism Financing (EO AML/CTF) announced today the launch of its website, www.amlctf.gov.ae.

The step represents EO AML/CTF’s commitment to transparency, information dissemination, and collaboration in the fight against money laundering and financing of terrorism, and demonstrates the efforts made by the UAE in the area of AML/CFT.

Hamid Al Zaabi, Director-General of the EO AML/CTF, commended the website as an important resource for national and international partners in the fight against financial crime.

He said, “The Executive Office was set up to oversee the implementation of the UAE’s National AML/CFT Strategy and National Action Plan and to monitor all relevant authorities in the country to ensure their compliance with local and international standards and requirements. The development of the website illustrates the UAE ongoing commitment to sustain the AML/CFT framework and enhance the transparency and communication channels with all partners and stakeholders.

"We invite all those involved in improving national and international coordination and cooperation on AML/CFT issues at the policy, strategic and operational levels, and interested parties and individuals, to use it as a central repository of up-to-date resources and information on the subject.”

Mohamed Shalo, Director of Communication and Strategic Partnerships at EO AML/CTF, added that the website has been designed to enhance a timely flow of authoritative and accurate information to assist national and international partners in combatting illicit financial flows.

“The newly unveiled website showcases an array of valuable resources and features designed to enhance public awareness, facilitate regulatory compliance, and foster cooperation among stakeholders both nationally and internationally. With a user-friendly interface and comprehensive content, the website serves as a central hub of information for individuals, businesses, financial institutions, law enforcement agencies, and international partners seeking information in their anti-money laundering and counter financing of terrorism activities," he stated.

The website provides in-depth information on the UAE’s national AML/CFT strategy and framework under the Higher Committee Overseeing the National Strategy on Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism, and the follow up by EO AML/CTF.

Resources available to visitors include relevant legal documents in a section covering AML/CFT laws and regulations, as well as policy papers and risk assessments.

Information on national coordination activities currently carried out by the EO AML/CTF with various federal and emirate level agencies, domestic and international partnerships, MoUs, and event calendars that will be updated continuously.

The latest news regarding the EO AML/CTF is also available, as well as consultation papers of the UAE’s Public-Private Partnership Sub-Committee.