The design and master plan for new Al Jazira Club Stadium at Zayed City in Abu Dhabi, has been unveiled, with construction expected to begin in 2026, reported Wam.

The stadium, which will have an initial seating capacity of 24,000, expandable to 30,000, will be completed within three years.

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, after reviewing the design and master plan of the stadium, said it reflected the country’s vision to develop world-class sports infrastructure that enhances quality of life, empowers youth, and creates new opportunities for excellence and innovation, while continuing to advance the sports sector as a key driver of national development.

The project is being built under the supervision of HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

The stadium will feature fully air-conditioned seating and a retractable pitch that can slide out of the main arena, as well as dedicated hospitality services for spectators, said the Wam report.

It will also include a wide range of amenities, including restaurants and lounges that will remain accessible outside event times.

The stadium is designed to host a variety of year-round events, including sports competitions, celebrations and other public gatherings, it added.

