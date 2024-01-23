Mona Ahmed Al Jaber, Chairwoman of Emirates defence Companies Council (EDCC), stated that the Council's participation in the sixth edition of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX) and the Simulation and Training Exhibition (SimTEX) 2024 through a pavilion, featuring government institutions and top companies in defence and security industries, aims to exhibit the latest innovative products integrating artificial intelligence and autonomous systems technologies.

She added in a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the UAE defence and security industries have proven their efficiency and competitiveness thanks to the UAE's strategy that prioritises quality, sustainability, and innovation in the journey of sustainable development.

Al Jaber pointed out that the participation of the EDCC in these exhibitions through a pavilion serves as an ideal platform to enhance the role of the Council in providing effective networking opportunities between specialised companies locally and internationally and developing channels for exchanging expertise by coordinating fruitful dialogue that support the local defence and security sector.

She affirmed the Council's continued role in highlighting the importance of national defence industries and supporting national companies in establishing a database that enables them to achieve effective communication with various relevant parties, contributing to the development and sustainable growth of their businesses.