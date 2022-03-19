ABU DHABI - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) hosted the second session of the UAE-Argentine Joint Committee at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The meeting was chaired by Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of the Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau, and Santiago Andrés Cafiero, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Argentina.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed political, diplomatic and economic cooperation, highlighting the importance of boosting bilateral partnerships in areas of mutual concern.

They also discussed opportunities for cooperation in the areas of energy, infrastructure, technology, innovation, development, food security, agriculture, trade, aviation and climate change.

Al Hashimy lauded the deep-rooted ties between the two countries, noting the UAE’s keenness to enhance their relations.

She also commended the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the Emirati-Argentine Business Council, an MoU covering artificial intelligence and digital sciences, and an MoU between the International Centre for Biosaline Agriculture in the UAE and the Argentine National Agricultural Technology Institute.

Furthermore, Al Hashimy thanked the Argentinian delegation for participating in Expo 2020 Dubai.

At the end of the meeting, the two sides highlighted their mutual keenness to reinforce overall bilateral cooperation.