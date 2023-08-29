ABU DHABI - The 20th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX 2023), organised by the Emirates Falconers Club, is set to take place from 2nd to 8th September, 2023, with the participation of 1,200 companies and brands from 65 countries.

The event is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers Club.

At a press conference held on Monday in Abu Dhabi to announce the event's agenda, Majed Ali Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of ADIHEX and Secretary-General of the Emirates Falconers Club, revealed that ADIHEX continues logging new success stories and records, with this year's edition to see more than 1,200 exhibitors from 65 countries across an area of about 65,000 square metres.

The number of exhibitors has increased 25-fold since the first edition, and the exhibition area has expanded 12-fold, while the number of visitors saw a four-fold increase, exceeding more than 120,000 visitors from 125 nationalities in the last edition.

He stated that the theme of this year’s edition, “Sustainability and Heritage… A Reborn Aspiration”, reflects the visions of Sheikh Hamdan, the patron of the event, and the UAE’s strategy to enhance the concept of sustainability and preservation of heritage with a renewable and innovative spirit, as the exhibition strengthens its efforts to achieve this through the long-term plans it adopts.

He revealed that, with the launch of ADIHEX, this year's visitors will witness more than 200 activities and events within the exhibition halls.

The Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition also announced more specialised heritage, artistic and cultural competitions, with 64 awards allocated for the winners.

In collaboration with the International Association for Falconry and Conservation of Birds of Prey, the Emirates Falconers’ Club is organising the conference “Sustainable Falconry: Meeting the Challenges of the 21st Century”. ADIHEX will also organise a media conference titled "The Role of Media in Preserving Falconry and Intangible Cultural Heritage".

The unique auctions organised by ADIHEX represent a valuable opportunity to be acquainted with some of the most important pillars of Emirati and Arab heritage and authentic traditions. This year, the first knives auction will be held, along with the first arts and crafts auction in the history of the exhibition. This is in addition to the auctions of Arabian camels and captive-bred falcons, which achieved unprecedented success in the last edition.