The UAE is set to host and organise a wide range of major international events and activities in October, further cementing its position as a global hub for business and tourism.

As one of the world’s leading destinations for hosting international exhibitions, conferences, and specialised forums throughout the year, the UAE’s event calendar for October features numerous significant events. Below is an overview of the key events reported by Emirates News Agency (WAM):

The Sheikha Fatima Fund for Refugee Women will organise an international conference on refugee women's health in the context of climate change in Abu Dhabi at the beginning of October. The conference will address several key topics, including healthcare strategies in climate-affected regions, empowering women to manage refugee health, innovative solutions, and mental health support in climate-affected areas.

Sharjah will host the inaugural Regional Data & Community Development Forum on 9th and 10th October, which will examine various subjects, including the role of data in infrastructure development, sustainability, the future of the labour market, and improving quality of life, with over 100 speakers from several countries participating.

Leading global experts and speakers will participate in the 10th World Green Economy Summit (WGES), to be held on 2nd and 3rd October at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). Attendees will include representatives from governments, global organisations, and academic institutions.

This year's summit will focus on key topics such as decarbonisation, achieving climate neutrality goals, advancing clean energy, climate finance, the circular economy, regulatory policies, technology for addressing climate change, youth and climate action, and food and water security.

The UAE will host a new edition of The Africa Debate on 31st October. Organised by the Ministry of Economy in collaboration with Invest Africa, a business network aimed at promoting trade and investment in Africa, the forum will facilitate discussions on enhancing investment opportunities within the African continent.

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) will organise the 26th edition of the Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) from 1st to 3rd October 2024 at DWTC.

The exhibition will highlight cybersecurity technologies, the latest advancements in AI governance, risk forecasting, information and network system security, incident response, and data protection.

The Emirates Association for Accountants and Auditors, in collaboration with the International Federation of Accountants, will host the Sustainability Conference in the Middle East and North Africa - Accounting and Financial Reporting from 22nd to 24th October at the Park Hyatt Dubai.

The conference will provide a key platform for international and regional experts to discuss the latest sustainability disclosure standards and how to align these with regional requirements.

DWTC will host the 2024 edition of the AgraME Exhibition and Conference from 7th to 8th October, attracting over 6,000 decision-makers from more than 180 countries. Over 150 exhibitors will showcase the latest innovations in agriculture, horticulture, vertical farming, aquaculture, and livestock health.

Meanwhile, the 11th edition of the Sharjah International Film Festival for Children and Youth will screen 98 films from 28 countries from 6th to 12th October.

The festival aims to provide a creative platform for emerging and established filmmakers, enabling them to showcase their work to a broader audience.

The Sharjah Private Education Authority and Sharjah Academy for Education will organise the third edition of the International Forum for Arabic Language Teachers, "Belonging and Growth", on 5th and 6th October.

The forum will highlight successful educational experiences that have impacted Arabic language teaching at both the local and international levels, and it will explore how technology and artificial intelligence can be utilised to teach Arabic in innovative ways.

These events are set to reinforce the UAE’s position as a global leader in hosting large-scale international events and fostering cross-sectoral collaboration.