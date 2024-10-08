Wialon, the global fleet management and IoT platform designed by European software developer Gurtam, will host a comprehensive Fleet Management Hub at Gitex Global 2024 from October 14 to 18.

Wialon will be at Booth H21-B20, Zabeel Hall 21, Dubai World Trade Centre, alongside telematics service providers, hardware manufacturers, and connectivity providers.

Wialon recently announced a significant milestone, connecting over 4 million vehicles across 160 countries to its platform. This achievement solidifies its position as one of the largest platforms globally in the fleet management sector.

Wide range of vehicles and assets

Wialon connects, tracks, and monitors a wide range of vehicles and assets, from heavy goods vehicles and light commercial vehicles to public buses, agricultural and construction equipment and energy infrastructure.

Wialon works with over 2,700 partner companies in more than 160 countries: telematics solutions providers and developers, IoT integrators, fleet management service providers or security solutions providers. Most of Wialon’s partners are small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

These businesses leverage Wialon’s advanced technology and integrations—over 3,500 device models for data capture and GPS tracking—to streamline their operations without the need for extensive development costs. This technology enables smaller businesses to compete effectively in local markets, bringing them cutting-edge fleet management capabilities typically reserved for larger enterprises.

“Gitex Global is a pivotal platform for Wialon, allowing us to showcase our commitment to innovation and our role in shaping the future of fleet management. With over 4 million vehicles connected worldwide, we’re dedicated to delivering scalable solutions that empower businesses—both large and small—to optimise their operations and meet the demands of a rapidly evolving market. At this year’s event, we’re excited to demonstrate how our technology drives efficiency, sustainability, and growth across diverse industries, ultimately transforming the way fleets operate,” says Aliaksandr Kuushynau, Head of Wialon.

Major trends

As the fleet management landscape evolves, Wialon is at the forefront of major trends reshaping the industry across the Middle East:

Telematics and IoT for Operational Efficiency: Companies are increasingly adopting telematics and IoT technologies to monitor critical data such as fuel consumption, vehicle health, and driver behaviour. These advanced tools are enabling industries such as logistics, oil & gas, and transportation to optimise operations, reduce costs, and enhance safety.

Sustainability and the Shift to Electric Fleets: Governments across the region, particularly in the GCC, are promoting electric vehicle (EV) adoption through incentives and infrastructure investments. Wialon’s solutions are empowering businesses to transition to greener fleets, aligning with national visions like the UAE Vision 2021 and Saudi Vision 2030, which prioritise sustainable mobility and environmental responsibility.

AI and Big Data Transforming Fleet Management: Digital transformation is driving innovations in fleet management, with AI and big data playing a pivotal role in predictive maintenance, route optimisation, and risk management. These technologies are helping businesses maximise vehicle uptime, streamline operations, and minimise operational risks.

At Gitex 2024, Wialon is excited to announce the launch of its Task Manager feature, a new tool designed to streamline fleet operations by creating dedicated workflows for each alert and notification. This integrated solution allows fleet managers to assign tasks, log processes, and track the resolution of incidents directly within the Wialon platform.

With Task Manager, every fleet alert—whether related to maintenance, compliance, or operational issues—can now be processed systematically, ensuring better oversight and accountability. The feature functions like a built-in Jira, offering a centralised method for managing tasks and improving response times.

Task Manager represents a significant step forward in Wialon's ongoing efforts to provide more powerful tools for fleet management, helping organisations stay efficient and organised.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).