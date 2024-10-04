DUBAI - The 26th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) attracted 50,598 visitors from around the world,

Those visitors learned about the latest technologies in energy, water, clean and renewable energy, digital transformation, cyber security, smart and sustainable cities, smart grids, green mobility, health and safety at home and in the work environment, and sustainability in the oil and gas sector.

This year's edition witnessed the participation of 2,800 exhibitors from 65 countries. The exhibition hosted 21 international pavilions from 14 countries.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) organised WETEX under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy. The 26th edition of WETEX took place from 1st to 3rd October 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

On the sidelines of the 26th WETEX, more than 130 specialised sessions and panel discussions were held, featuring leading experts and specialists from around the world. These sessions highlighted innovation, sustainability, clean energy, electric vehicles (EVs), water treatment and waste management, green mobility, climate strategies, digital integration in energy, decarbonisation, climate finance, digital transformation, smart cities, emerging technologies, as well as environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations and more.

Knowledge platforms held on the sidelines of day 3 of WETEX recorded a huge turnout of stakeholders and visitors. The diverse seminars and panel discussions on the third and final day of WETEX highlighted diverse topics during the main sponsor, water, SRM, Future Energy Landscape Forum, freezone and health and safety seminars.