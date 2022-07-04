Muscat: Most of the governorates of the Sultanate of Oman are likely to witness thunderstorms of varying intensity from today and for the next two days .

Oman Meteorology said in in alert: "In view of the heavy thunderstorms that are likely to fall today, Tuesday and Wednesday, which in some areas may range from 20 to 80 mm, the Civil Aviation Authority calls on everyone to take precautions and caution during thunderstorms, not to cross wadis, avoid low places and not go to the sea."

On Monday, there are chances of thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening over the mountainous areas of the governorates of North Al Batinah, South Al Batinah, Al Buraimi, Al Dhahirah, Al Dakhiliyah, North Al Sharqiyah and South Al Sharqiyah, which may extend to include the plains and deserts of Al Dhahirah, Al Dakhiliyah and North Al Sharqiyah governorates. The possibility of rainfall ranging from 20 to 60 mm, leading to the flow of wadis and reefs accompanied with hail.

It is expected that active downward winds will blow between 50 and 70 km/h, which may sometimes lead to the flying of unstable materials and a decrease in horizontal visibility as a result of thunderstorms and the rise of dust and dirt.

Today, the sea will be rough on the coasts of the Arabian Sea, with a height of 4 metres, and on an average, waves on the coasts of the Sea of Oman will have a maximum height of 2 metres.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the effect of the second wave of depression coming from northern India will begin, which will gradually lead to the flow of convective clouds with activity of thunderstorms and rainfall of varying intensity on the governorates of South Al Sharqiyah, North Al Sharqiyah, Muscat, Al Wusta, North Al Batinah, South Al Batinah, Al Buraimi, Al Dhahirah and Al Dakhiliyah and may extend to include the plains and deserts of Al Dhahirah, Al Dakhiliyah and North Al Sharqiyah governorates.

The possibility of rainfall ranging from 30 to 80 mm leads to the flow of wadis with hailstorm on Tuesday and Wednesday. It is expected that active downward winds will blow between 50 and 80 km/h, which may sometimes lead to the flying of unstable materials and a decrease in horizontal visibility as a result of thunderstorms and the rise of dust and dirt.

The sea will be rough on all the coasts of Oman , with a maximum height of 4 metres on Tuesday and Wednesday.