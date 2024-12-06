H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, has received Bassirou Diomaye Faye, President of the Republic of Senegal, in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting took place at Wahat Al Karama, where Senegal’s President was taken on a tour of the memorial, and placed flowers to express honour and respect to the UAE’s martyrs.

As part of his official visit to the UAE, the Senegalese dignitary also penned a message in the Wahat Al Karama guestbook.