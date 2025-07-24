MUSCAT: Global clean energy specialist Tree Energy Solutions (TES) is actively exploring investment opportunities in large-scale production of renewable natural gas — also known as electric natural gas (e-NG) — in Oman. The initiative aims to support the country’s energy transition while also creating an export platform for carbon-neutral fuels targeting international markets.

TES CEO and Co-founder Marco Alverà recently visited Oman for high-level discussions with senior executives from key energy stakeholders engaged in advancing the Sultanate of Oman’s green hydrogen ambitions and broader decarbonisation strategies.

The visit marks the latest in a series of engagements between TES and Omani entities, viewed as potential long-term partners in the company’s efforts to expand its global footprint into the Middle East. Headquartered in the Netherlands, TES is a pioneer in the production of e-NG — a synthetic methane derived by combining green hydrogen with biogenic or recycled CO₂. This carbon-neutral gas can be transported using existing natural gas infrastructure from pipelines to LNG vessels, offering a scalable clean-energy alternative to fossil natural gas.

“We had productive discussions on how e-NG can support both Oman’s domestic decarbonisation goals and its ambitions to export clean fuels—especially to Europe and Asia, where demand is growing”, said Marco Alverà. “Oman has a very ambitious green fuels strategy supported by the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, OQ Group (eg OQAE, OQGN) and Energy Development Oman (EDO) through Hydrom. At TES, we view Oman as a uniquely positioned country to lead in the global green gas trade, thanks to its world-class solar and wind resources and robust gas infrastructure”, he noted. In mid-2024, TES signed a Joint Study Agreement with OQ Alternative Energy (OQAE) — the clean energy arm of OQ Group — to assess the feasibility of establishing an e-NG facility in Oman. “This is a fundamental approach in the way we assess our global opportunities. It is a necessary step that could pave the way for TES to invest in green e-NG production in Oman”, said Alverà.

“By adding CO₂ to green hydrogen, you get a green product — e-NG — that behaves just like fossil natural gas but with a fraction of the emissions. What’s more, it can be distributed through the current infrastructure with little or no modification, making the energy transition more cost-effective”, he said. “Launching a few e-NG projects here would be like unlocking new gas reserves — millions of barrels of oil equivalent”.

TES’ modular e-NG production approach combines electrolysers, methanisers and balance-of-plant systems, enabling efficient, scalable green gas generation which is being implemented across the most promising e-NG locations. TES is further supporting this in Germany, where it is developing a giga-scale import terminal at the Wilhelmshaven Green Energy Hub that will serve Germany and Europe with e-NG produced worldwide.

TES is a founding member of the e-NG Coalition, alongside TotalEnergies, Engie, Sempra Infrastructure, Mitsubishi, Tokyo Gas, Osaka Gas and Toho Gas which aims to accelerate global e-NG adoption.

Oman stands out as a priority destination. “Beyond its transparent regulatory framework and existing infrastructure, Oman enjoys strong geopolitical positioning and is a trusted partner—qualities that matter immensely to markets like Japan”, said Alverà.

CONRAD PRABHU

MUSCAT, JULY 23

