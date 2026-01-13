PipeSense, the provider of pipeline leak detection and monitoring technologies, has announced the expansion of its services to support pipeline operations in South America following an exclusive agent agreement.

Partnering with Chile-based FastPack, PipeSense will now have direct access to deliver its advanced solutions to the Chilean and Peruvian oil, gas, utilities, and mining markets.

As an established provider of transportation, fluid handling, and asset integrity solutions to heavy industries, including mining and energy, FastPack provides US-based PipeSense with immense potential to establish itself in a new continental market for the first time.

Strengthening both parties, this new agreement means that FastPack now has access to a catalogue of leak detection, pig tracking, and hydrotesting technologies that have covered oil, refined product, natural gas, and water pipelines in North America since PipeSense entered the market in late 2023.

The partnership follows receipt of an initial contract in which PipeSense will provide its PipeGuard leak detection system to a project in Peru in early 2026, supporting one of the region’s largest producers of metals and precious minerals.

This marks the first time that PipeSense will deliver its expertise outside of North America, and the first time it has supported mining operations anywhere.

With the mining industry a critical foundation of the region’s economy, PipeSense solutions can help mitigate the economic, environmental, and operational impact of pipeline leaks, including water source contamination, soil degradation, and lost production time.

Already a leader in the US market thanks to its rapidly growing reputation over the past two years, heading into 2026, PipeSense is targeting inter-continental investment and growth to replicate its success further afield.

Endorsement in South America follows a similar agency agreement for PipeSense to distribute solutions in Canada.

Josh Holmes, Vice President of Business Development at PipeSense, commented: “Pipeline inefficiencies and operational challenges aren’t unique to North America. Many of the issues we work to solve in the U.S.—from aging infrastructure to the potential for human error—are realities faced by operators around the world. Through our work with US oil, gas, and utilities companies, we’ve seen firsthand how PipeGuard and our PipeServ service solutions help operators avoid wasting days chasing false positives and prevent small leaks from escalating into major events. After a period of sustained growth and several new appointments to our team, we are ready to take our support international—starting with this project in South America and through our new partnership with FastPack —as we look ahead to an exciting 2026.”

