Telemedicine for Stroke – or TeleStroke – is an initiative being implemented across several hospitals in Oman to create an opportunity for advanced stroke treatment to patients, such as stroke thrombolysis.

Stroke is the latest condition to become the focus of technologic progress in Oman and a new initiative to make urgent treatment available to stroke patients across Oman is now picking up momentum.

TeleStroke Oman enables even hospitals without physical access to a neurologist to access emergent neurologic care for stroke patients. It is being supported by the Ministry of Health as part of a broader TeleMedicine for Health initiative and a comprehensive national initiative to implement virtual healthcare services.

H E Dr Ahmed al Mandhari, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health for Planning and Health Organisation, asserts, “We are proud to affirm that the highest levels of national leadership are fully committed to advancing virtual healthcare services. Through strategic investment in cutting-edge technologies and digital platforms, we are not only expanding access but also ensuring that the quality of care remains at the forefront of our efforts. This initiative reflects our shared vision for a modern, resilient health system.”

Prof Abdullah al Asmi, Professor of Neurology at Sultan Qaboos University, described TeleStroke Oman as “a method of using limited resources in an efficient manner in delivering the most advanced method of emergency stroke care. This is well proven to save money for communities and countries as well as reduce patient suffering and disability in several countries, particularly for hospitals distant from major cities, with limited specialty care.”

A research grant support from the Ministry of Health has also enabled timely delivery of essential TeleStroke equipment to five hospitals across Oman – at Ibra, Ibri, Buraimi, Haima and Khasab.

Dr Arunodaya Gujjar, Professor of Neurology, SQU, mentioned that these hospitals will be linked by state-of-art telemedicine network with two central hospitals – the Sultan Qasboos University Hospital (under the University Medical City) and Khoula Hospital. This network is supported by an application developed indigenously in Oman, enabling advanced video conferencing as well as image and data sharing.

In an exclusive interview with Muscat Daily, Dr Gujjar shares key insights into this initiative. Excerpts:

Plan of action

Teams of medical and paramedical staffs from all the peripheral institutions involved underwent training in TeleStroke management as well as call management. The training was imparted in online sessions over 2 months, rounded off by hands-on Workshop organised in May.

Will ambulance services be integrated into the workflow?

Integration of ambulance services, public education drives, periodic updating of teams involved (CME events), development of a central administrative hub to provide effective coordination and policy development, are all planned in the future of TeleStroke Oman.

Can you share any key statistics regarding stroke cases in Oman?

A Stroke Registry established at Sultan Qaboos University Hospital has a database of about 1400 patients treated here over the last 12 years. What is evident from this registry is that stroke in Oman is fairly common – it occurs about a decade earlier than in the western population (mean age of 63 years in Oman compared to 74 years in west). Stroke due to atherosclerosis is the commonest variety in Oman.

