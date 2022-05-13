MUSCAT - Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman has mourned late President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away on Friday, 13th May, 2022.

In a statement issued by the Diwan of Royal Court of Oman and carried by the Oman News Agency (ONA), the Sultan of Oman expressed his heartfelt condolences to the UAE leadership and people on this sad news, and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant him peace in Paradise.

The Diwan of Royal Court of Oman announced that the Sultanate will observe a three-day mourning with flags to be flown at half-mast across public and private sector entities, from Friday, 13th May to Sunday, 15th May.