Muscat: The 4th International Conference of the Mass Communication Department at Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) will open on November 17 at the Intercity Hotel Muscat.

Dr Abdullah bin Nasser al Harrasi, Minister of Information, will inaugurate the three-day event that aims to address how artificial intelligence (AI) is shaping the media landscape. The conference aligns with the goals of Oman Vision 2040, which emphasises a knowledge-based economy, digital innovation and equipping Oman’s media sector for future technological advancements.

This conference brings together over 70 experts, researchers and professionals from Oman and across the world. It will feature more than 60 scientific papers, aiming to establish a dynamic forum for exchanging knowledge and insights about the intersections between AI and media. Organisers highlight the growing importance of AI in reshaping how information is produced, distributed and consumed. With an emphasis on ethical, legal and societal implications, the conference will cover new developments, future trends and the necessary skills for a workforce navigating a rapidly changing industry.

The conference’s agenda is organised around five primary themes: the philosophical and conceptual frameworks of AI in media and communication; AI applications in the media industry; the ethical and legal challenges of AI in media; education and training in AI for media professionals; and the future of the media industry in an AI-driven world.

The conference will open with keynote addresses from the organising committee and Dr Alexandra Wake, Associate Professor of Journalism at RMIT University in Australia. Dr Wake’s expertise lies in understanding the evolving journalism landscape in response to digital transformation, making her insights particularly relevant for audiences focused on how AI is reshaping the media.

The first plenary session will feature distinguished researchers and academics who will present findings on the theoretical underpinnings of AI in media. On the second day, the conference will shift its focus to industry applications, with professionals discussing how AI is being utilised in content production. Attendees can expect to learn about specific AI tools and technologies used for content creation, editing and distribution, with panelists sharing examples of successful AI initiatives implemented in various media sectors.

SQU’s Mass Communication Department notes that the conference aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry, enabling participants to understand both the conceptual frameworks and real-world applications of AI in media. This dual approach is expected to benefit participants by providing both theoretical insights and practical knowledge, essential for students, academics and media professionals alike.

