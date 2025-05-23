KUWAIT - Oman's Minister of Housing and Urban Planning Dr. Khalfan Al-Shuaili invited Kuwaiti citizens and investors to visit Muscat and explore the new urban investment opportunities offered from five different projects where freehold ownership is available.

Minister Al-Shuaili said in a meeting held on Thursday with Kuwaiti businessmen on the sidelines of the GCC housing and Urban Planning Ministerial meetings, hosted by Kuwait, that more than 90-percent of Omani citizens own their homes and the objective of launching such projects is to create a modern contemporary environment. He listed the projects currently being offered for real estate development, the most important of which are Sultan Haitham City, Al-Khuwair City, and Al-Jabal Al-Akhdar, in addition to Salalah and Sohar.

He also further explained that the Gulf citizens are treated the same as Omanis in accordance with agreements between the GCC countries.

The real estate development projects are being implemented by Omani and international companies which are taking into account the Sultanate's heritage and environmental dimensions in their designs, as for the investment contracts, these companies are flexible in terms of infrastructure, as well as the investment period which ranges between 15 and 17 years.

Oman's Ambassador to Kuwait Dr. Saleh Al-Kharousi said that the goal of meeting with Kuwaiti investors was to present investment opportunities in the construction and housing sector, thereby strengthening bilateral relations in line with the directives of political leadership in both countries.

The Public Institution for Housing Welfare hosted the third edition of the Gulf Housing week from the 18th to the 22nd of this month, under the slogan "Real Estate Development for Sustainable Housing."

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).