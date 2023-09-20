Doha: Qatar and Argentina have stronger economic and commercial relations, not merely in trade exchange but also investments, remarked an official.

Speaking to The Peninsula in an exclusive interview, H E Ramiro Ordoqui, Undersecretary for Multilateral and Bilateral Economic Negotiation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade in the Republic of Argentina praised Qatar’s interest in investing across various strategic sectors including agribusiness, mining, finance, communications, renewable energy, infrastructure, oil and gas, soft-ware and knowledge-based services, retail trade and tourism in Argentina.

Anticipating constant ties in the years ahead, Ordoqui stated that authorities from the Ministry of Economy have discussed investment projects in Argentina with the Qatar Fund for Development and the Qatar Investment Authority to potentially consider the finance of numerous infrastructure projects.

Earlier this month, H E Ordoqui visited Doha and met with several officials to confer on bilateral relations and explore ways to strengthen them.

Among them, include H E Lolwah Al Khater, Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where the officials exchanged views to advance different aspects of the economic relation, such as the celebration of the second Joint Economic Commission.

“Among other topics of interest for the bilateral relation we addressed issues related to food security, lithium, LNG, and knowledge-based economy, all areas in which I am convinced that there are concrete opportunities to undertake actions that result in benefits for both parties,” Ordoqui said.

He also met with Rashid bin Hamad Al Athba, Second Chairman of the Qatar Chamber of Commerce & Industry, which enabled them to identify business opportunities for Qatari investors in various sectors in Argentina.

He emphasised that animal health and sanitary matters are some of the key axis areas of bilateral cooperation that both nations should focus on for further expanding the technology.

He reflected that in December 2021, Qatari technicians took part in a training program at the National Animal Health and Agri-food Quality Service (SENASA) central laboratory. The training covered different areas of interest such as the laboratory quality system, diagnosis of brucellosis and foot and mouth disease, vaccine control, bird diseases, and serological and molecular diagnosis.

Ordoqui noted that “Argentina wishes to continue making a significant contribution to the design of the laboratory planned by the Qatar sanitary authorities.” “We also consider that connectivity is essential to strengthen our commercial ties, making it easier for our businessmen and national and subnational authorities to explore opportunities for the benefit of both nations. That is why we look forward to the prompt resumption of Qatar Airways passenger flights to Argentina,” he added.

