Tegucigalpa: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Honduras H E Eduardo Enrique Reina, during the former's current visit to Honduras.

During the meeting, they discussed relations between the two countries.

Following the meeting, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a mechanism for political consultation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries was signed.

On the Qatari side, the MoU was signed by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and on the Honduran side, by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

