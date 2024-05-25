Doha, Qatar: Qatar and Trinidad and Tobago signed an air services agreement yesterday.

The agreement was signed by Minister of Transport H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti and Trinidad and Tobago’s Minister of Works and Transport H E Hon. Rohan Sinanan.

The agreement allows the designated airlines of both contracting parties to operate unlimited and unrestricted traffic rights for both passenger and cargo flights.

The pact comes in the context of connecting Qatar with more air services agreements that open airspaces for the national carrier to fly to more destinations around the world.

Following the signing ceremony, the two ministers discussed Qatar-Trinidad and Tobago relations in fields of transportation, civil aviation, air transportation activities, ports, and ways to further enhance them. The meeting and signing ceremony were attended by Mohammed Faleh Alhajri, in charge of managing Qatar Civil Aviation Authority, several MoT officials, and the delegation accompanying Minister Sinanan.

