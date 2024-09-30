SHARJAH: The Sharjah Police General Command has announced a significant decline in traffic accidents and related fatalities for the first half of 2024, as detailed in the statistical report published by the Traffic and Patrols Department.

The report indicated a 15 percent decrease in fatalities per 100,000 residents compared to the same period of time last year, along with a 9 percent decline in traffic accidents per 10,000 vehicles. The notable enhancement is thanks to the rigorous traffic campaigns carried out by the Traffic and Patrols Department alongside its strategic partners, aimed at improving road safety.

Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Alay Al Naqbi, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Sharjah Police, highlighted the department's dedication to enhancing traffic safety awareness, underscoring that road safety is shared responsibility among drivers and all road users. He emphasised the importance of traffic awareness in promoting safety and minimising fatal and serious accidents, eventually contributing to safer roads for all.

He called on drivers and road users to follow traffic regulations, observe speed limits, minimise distractions while driving, and stay alert to unexpected road conditions.

