SHARJAH - The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa) aims to support more than 1,000 entrepreneurs by 2030 by launching unique initiatives that contribute to developing an integrated entrepreneurial environment in Sharjah.

Inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to cultivate individuals capable of innovation and competitiveness, and by the directives of H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa), who believes that empowering youth and entrepreneurship are two pillars of the emirate's future, Sheraa continues to play its vital role as a key driver of growth and an enabler of entrepreneurs by transforming ideas into sustainable projects with a real impact and scalability locally and globally.

Sheraa's efforts also align with the “The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to consolidate the UAE's position as a global destination for entrepreneurship and provide all possible support to Emirati youth to benefit from the unique economic environment.

This includes training and nurturing 10,000 Emirati entrepreneurs, both male and female, and creating 30,000 job opportunities.

Since its inception, the centre has supported more than 450 startups, generating combined revenues exceeding US$370 million, attracting nearly US$300 million in capital, and creating more than 2,600 job opportunities. These figures highlight Sheraa’s growing role in driving entrepreneurship and strengthening Sharjah’s position as a hub for innovation and opportunity.

Sarah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Executive Director of Sheraa, said, "At Sheraa, we believe that building a knowledge-based economy begins with empowering people, with a belief in their ability to transform their ideas into projects, and with their passion into added value for their community and nation. We are working to develop an integrated system that provides support at various stages of an entrepreneur's journey, equipping them with the tools that enable them to grow sustainably and compete in regional and global markets."

Sheraa continues to translate its vision into a tangible reality through initiatives supporting entrepreneurs at every stage, from idea development to business expansion. These programmes form an integrated ecosystem that equips founders with the tools, expertise, and opportunities to turn ideas into competitive ventures that drive an innovation- and sustainability-led national economy.

Through the Sharjah Startup Studio, Sheraa offers an integrated accelerator programme that enables entrepreneurs to expand their businesses and accelerate their growth. These programmes include a comprehensive package of benefits that combine specialised consulting, funding opportunities, and digital tools valued at more than AED3 million.

Over four months, participants undergo intensive training that combines practical experience, mentorship, and investor engagement, empowering them to build sustainable growth strategies and expand confidently into new markets.

Additionally, Sheraa continues to organise the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival, which over the years has become the largest platform in the region for empowering entrepreneurs and expanding their horizons.

The festival unites entrepreneurs, investors, and decision-makers in a platform for dialogue, learning, and inspiration through sessions and workshops on the latest innovation and entrepreneurship trends. Since its launch in 2017, it has attracted over 44,000 visitors worldwide and will mark its ninth edition between 31st January and 1st February acelebrating its continued impact on the global entrepreneurial landscape.

Reflecting Sheraa's commitment to linking innovation to the economy, the centre launched the "Sharjah Gateway Challenge," a corporate innovation programme to enhance integration between startups and the emirate's vital priority sectors. The initiative seeks innovative solutions to challenges in education, technology, agriculture, sustainability, and artificial intelligence, among others, while enabling emerging startups to develop practical models that drive growth and strengthen Sharjah’s position as a regional hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.

The Sharjah Impact Makers Fellowship aims to empower female leaders and entrepreneurs in the region to expand their impact and access resources, mentorship, and support networks that enhance their contribution to the economy.

Women-led companies represent 51 percent of the total projects incubated at Sheraa, a percentage that exceeds global averages and confirms that Sharjah is not only supporting women but also empowering them to lead change.

Sheraa's “Entrepreneurship Dojo” programme is designed as an incubator to support young entrepreneurs in developing their ideas into viable and scalable projects. It includes three intensive phases, starting with problem validation, moving on to developing a minimum viable product (MVP), and ending with market launch strategies. The programme is implemented through Sheraa Centres at the American University of Sharjah.

Over the past three years, the programme has supported more than 200 students from 21 universities across the UAE, making it an educational and practical platform that brings entrepreneurship concepts closer to the student and academic community.

Sheraa Investment Marina serves as a strategic platform that provides startups with direct access to investors through one-on-one meetings tailored to each party's interests.

The platform aims to accelerate growth and create sustainable investment opportunities that enhance companies' readiness for regional and global expansion, contributing to stimulating entrepreneurial financing in the UAE and the region.

Through its comprehensive suite of programmes and initiatives, Sheraa continues its role as a key contributor to building the future of entrepreneurship in the UAE and a true supporter of talent and innovation.