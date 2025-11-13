Shaza Hotels has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) for four new projects – Shaza Riyadh Stables Resort, Mysk Residences in Riyadh and Mysk Al Haramain Hotels - 3 & 4 in Makkah – during the inaugural TOURISE 2025 summit, held from November 11 to 13, 2025 in Riyadh.

Shaza also announced a pipeline of $950 million worth projects across the globe in key destinations like Maldives, Turkey, Kuwait, Indonesia, Iraq, USA, Kenya and Libya at TOURISE 2025.

Shaza partners with region’s reputed investment houses like Al Rajhi Investments Saudi Arabia, Adante Realty Oman and FSM Hospitality Company Saudi Arabia in bringing these projects live and functional.

Simon Coombs, President and CEO of Shaza Hotels, said: “We are pleased to be part of TOURISE 2025 under the patronage of the Ministry of Tourism for the signing of four new MoUs that reflect the strength and diversity of Saudi Arabia’s hospitality landscape. Each project – Mysk Residences Riyadh, Shaza Riyadh Stables Resort, and Mysk Al Haramain Hotels - 3 & 4 in Makkah – has been conceived to address distinct guest segments, from business and leisure travellers to long-stay residents and pilgrims. These partnerships underline Shaza Hotels’ expanding presence in the Kingdom and our commitment to working with visionary owners to deliver authentic experiences and world-class hospitality.”

“Each of these four developments has been strategically conceived to harness key growth corridors and destination opportunities shaping the Kingdom’s hospitality landscape. Collectively, these projects reinforce Shaza Hotels’ diversified portfolio strategy – seamlessly bridging business, leisure, long-stay, and spiritual travel segments – while deepening the brand’s long-term presence and investment in Saudi Arabia’s dynamic tourism ecosystem.”, added Shaji Abu Salih, Vice President of Business Development & Growth, Shaza Hotels and Mysk by Shaza, said, at Tourise 2025.

The MoU for Mysk Residences Riyadh was signed between Coombs and Dr Adil Alexander, CEO, Adante RealtyOman.

Mysk Residences Riyadh is a boutique aparthotel of 58 keys, located on King Salman Road in Riyadh. Strategically situated just 10 minutes from Riyadh International Airport and 15 minutes from the vibrant Qiddiya and Murabba developments, Mysk Residences Riyadh will offer one-, two-, three-bedroom apartments and penthouses for both leisure and business travellers, whether for short or extended stays. Facilities include a gym, swimming pool, 24-hour café and in-room dining.

The MoU for Shaza Riyadh Stables Resort was signed between Coombs and Prince Fahad bin Saud Al Saud, Chairman, FSM Hospitality Company and Her Highness Princess Fahdah bent Saud Al Saud, Managing Director, FSM Hospitality Company.

Riyadh Stables Resort is a premium leisure and lifestyle destination located in Al Jubailah, Riyadh, spread across 63,500 square meters. Designed around the theme of equestrian living, the resort combines sport, wellness, and recreation in a natural setting. It will feature a full-fledged Equestrian Club with 100 horse boxes and three professional arenas, alongside three scenic tracks for walking, cycling, and horse riding.

Complementing these are (31) bungalow units, a signature spa, dedicated male and female gyms, paddle courts, soccer fields, and a vibrant water park. The resort’s hospitality offerings include indoor and outdoor restaurants and coffee lounges, creating an ideal retreat for families, wellness seekers, and sport enthusiasts seeking an authentic equestrian-inspired experience in Riyadh.

The MoU for two Mysk Al Haramain Hotels - 3 & 4 in Makkah was signed between Coombs and Fuad Al Rashed, CEO of Al Rajhi Investments.

Mysk Al Haramain Hotels - 3 & 4 in Makkah are 264 & 182 keys upscale hotels respectively, situated just 10 minutes from the Holy Masjid al‑Haram, designed to serve pilgrims seeking a tranquil and high-quality environment during Umrah. Both the hotels will feature a café, all-day dining restaurant, dedicated prayer rooms and shuttle services to the Holy Mosque.

