SHARJAH- H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the wheat farm project in Mleiha Thursday.

Sheikh Sultan stressed the importance of benefiting from all the natural potentials available in all regions of Sharjah, and transforming them into husbandry sites that will provide job opportunities and support local healthy food production.

He also pointed out that many projects related to husbandry are being launched to enhance local production dependence.

The Ruler of Sharjah indicated that the lands of Sharjah had been arable lands since ancient times. Therefore, the experiments of cultivating wheat in Mleiha area have succeeded, proven to be good experiences that will be supported, developed, and taken care of as model farms.

Sheikh Sultan revealed many unique advantages for husbanders in terms of electricity, water, building materials, and health care, encouraging farm evolution, stressing the importance of cultivating wheat, which is one of the main crops in the world, and that Sharjah’s production will be free of all types of pesticides and toxins to preserve human health.

He called on the husbanders and small enterprises to enhance their businesses and benefit from services provided by Sharjah Government, explaining that the support will include all stages of production, the cost of treatment, and the provision of pasture and scientific research to preserve the local indigenous breeds.

During the inauguration ceremony, His Highness signed three Emiri decrees approving the establishment of associations for livestock breeders, vegetable farmers, and wheat farmers, believing in preserving agricultural resources and livestock.

Sharjah Ruler was briefed on the most prominent types of wheat that have been tested, from Arab and Asian regions, in addition to local wheat crops.

Prior to the inauguration of the wheat farm project, Sheikh Sultan inaugurated Al Nozha Pasture in Al Madam, which represents an extension of his initiatives to provide natural pastures that offer the appropriate environment, facilities, and services necessary to graze livestock.

The created pasture covers an area of more than 9 million square metres, will provide many farms for the people of the neighboring areas. In addition, the pasture includes farm complexes in Al Thameed, Fili, Al Khawald, and Tawi Fatima to encourage the people to take proper care of their livestock.

The Ruler of Sharjah was accompanied by Sheikh Salem bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Advisor to the Ruler's Office, Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Seaports, Customs and Free Zones Authority, and several other heads and officials.