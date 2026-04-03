DUBAI: As part of its ongoing commitment to monitoring the workflow within the national food security system and supporting the local agricultural sector, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) carried out a comprehensive field inspection tour visiting a number of Emirati farmers in the UAE.

The field tour was led by Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, who was accompanied by a number of Ministry officials.

The tour aimed to assess the efficiency of the local agricultural system and ensure the uninterrupted flow of fresh produce to markets across the country, meeting consumer needs with consistency and reliability.

The tour assessed farm conditions and crop safety in the wake of recent weather events and rainfall across the country. It also reaffirmed the Ministry’s unwavering support for farmers, through hands-on technical and advisory assistance ensuring internal supply chains remain stable and uninterrupted.

The visit further highlighted the agricultural sector’s ability to adapt swiftly to changing conditions, turning challenges into opportunities to drive sustainable production forward.

Al Nuaimi and the Ministry’s team held direct meetings with farm owners and Emirati farmers to listen to their aspirations and identify the daily challenges they faced. Discussions were held on joint working mechanisms to find practical and effective solutions that support the continuity of their businesses and increase the competitiveness of local agricultural products.

Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi emphasised that these field visits reflect the Ministry’s commitment to strengthening food security as a top national priority.

He stated, “In the face of the current challenges, our national farms and local production have proved to be the backbone of market stability and food security. Our presence in the field underscores how the Ministry stands firmly behind Emirati farmers, recognising them as our first line of defence and an indispensable strategic partner to achieve our national goals.”

He added, “This strategic direction is backed by a bold package of national initiatives and projects. A landmark moment in these efforts is the upcoming Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition, launching its second edition under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court. The event, to be held in Al Ain from 22nd to 26th April, will serve as a strategic platform to showcase the strength of the agricultural sector in the country. It underscores our commitment to transforming national farms into thriving economic engines that deliver under all circumstances.”

He reaffirmed that these tours are not an exceptional measure, but rather part of a sustainable working methodology, indicating that inspection visits will continue and intensify in the coming period to include more national farms, border ports, and key facilities related to the food security system across the various emirates of the country.

He explained that this continuous field presence aims to keep the Ministry accurately and directly informed of the progress of operations, to ensure the highest levels of efficiency and readiness to meet the needs of the community at all times.

In this context, the Ministry provides farmers with comprehensive, end-to-end support encompassing continuous agricultural extension services, specialised technical consultations, and regular workshops introducing the latest innovations and technologies that enable smarter, more efficient farming practices.

These efforts are part of ambitious plans by the Ministry to transition local farms towards adopting modern technologies and smart systems. This aims to increase productivity, improve breeds, and fulfill local market requirements with the highest standards of quality and competitiveness. The country supports this strategic direction through a package of qualitative initiatives and projects, led by the National Agriculture Centre, which serves as a pioneering national platform to develop the sector, unite efforts, empower Emirati farmers, and increase local products.

These field tours are integral to the Ministry’s broader efforts in border control and import facilitation. Their purpose is to achieve the ideal balance between local production strength and the smooth flow of external supply chains, ensuring safe and sustainable food provision under all circumstances.