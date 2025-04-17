His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved amendments to the job grade structure in the Sharjah Government.

This includes the addition of new job grades and modifications to the duration of service in each grade.

According to the amendment, two new grades, Special A and Special B, have been added to the public job grades for citizens, along with a special grade for engineers. The duration of service in each grade has been adjusted to four years.

These new amendments reflect the Ruler of Sharjah's commitment to providing a dignified life for government employees, recognising their efforts, motivating them to contribute more, and enhancing a distinguished and encouraging work environment.