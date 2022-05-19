RIYADH — The Ministry of Education launched the new tracks system for the secondary level of school education during the current academic year.



The system aims at presenting a developed model for the students of secondary level that combines the requirements of the 21st century and the important scientific and skill aspects of the student in the employment market.



This is within the framework of the ministry’s continuous keenness to follow international best practices, and to develop and improve the educational process, based on its philosophy of transferring the student from a recipient of knowledge to a participant and producer of it.



This is to enhance realizing comprehensive and sustainable development requirements in accordance with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.



The secondary level tracks include nine semesters spread over three years, starting with the first common year in which the student pursues studies in various scientific and humanities fields.



This will be followed by two specialized years, where the student enrolls in any one of these two tracks that suits his aptitude and abilities, and provides him with modern skills and competencies so as to enable him to graduate from secondary school.



As per the system, the student would be able to continue his education by this time, after becoming a cultured and creative person proud of his identity after acquiring knowledge and skills, and well prepared for life and qualified to work.



There will be a set of conditions and criteria to be fulfilled within five tracks, each of which offers different and renewable learning opportunities.



These are the general track; the Shariah track; the computer science and engineering track; the health and life track; and the business management track.



The new system is based on detailed governance, focusing on the governance of the executive program for the development of tracks, study plans and academies, through the governance of opening, closing and creating tracks according to precise standards determined by the relevant authorities and ending with detailed product governance in the system.



The secondary tracks support the educational process by adding new specializations and tracks that are consistent with the requirements of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, as well as development plans and the Vision 2030.



It also provides new and advanced study materials that are consistent with global trends and the student’s age and mental level, as well as integration with various phases of education through building a joint action plan with universities.



It helps to shorten and speed up the student’s educational journey, in order to achieve raising the cognitive and skill efficiency of students at the secondary level of their education.



