JEDDAH — Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has appointed Adel Al-Jubeir as Saudi Arabia’s envoy for climate affairs and Abdul Rahman Al-Harbi as ambassador to China. These appointments included as part of a series of royal orders issued by the King on Sunday.



Al-Jubeir would continue holding his current positions of minister of state for foreign affairs and member of the Council of Ministers, while Al-Harbi was relieved of his former position as governor of General Authority for Foreign Trade, the Saudi Press Agency reported quoting the royal orders.



Under another royal decree, Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah was relieved of his position as chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA), and he was replaced in this position by Minister of Health Fahd Al-Jalajel.



Maj. Gen. Muhammad Al-Bassami has been appointed director of Public Security after promoting him to the rank of lieutenant general. Abdul Rahman Al-Siyari has been appointed as member of the Shoura Council. The King issued another royal decree, relieving Badr Bin Abdul Mohsen of his position as the assistant minister of commerce and appointing him as assistant chairman of the Bureau of Experts at the Council of Ministers in the excellent rank.



Eng. Khalid Al-Salem has been appointed chairman of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu in the rank of a minister. Dr. Najm Al-Zaid was appointed deputy minister of justice in the excellent rank while Hamoud Al-Muraikhi and Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Kanhal were appointed as advisors at the Royal Court in the excellent rank.



The King has appointed Ahmed Al-Issa director general of the General Investigation in the excellent rank. The royal decrees also included the decision to promote Maj. Gen. Naif Al-Saud to the rank of lieutenant general.



