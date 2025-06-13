KUWAIT CITY: Boursa Kuwait ended Wednesday’s session on a positive note, with the general index climbing 51.51 points, or 0.63 percent, to close at 8,268.50 points. The day saw a total of 408.11 million shares traded through 21,279 cash transactions, with a total value of KD 94.7 million (approximately USD 289.7 million).

The Main Market Index advanced 34.51 points (0.49 percent) to settle at 7,042.38 points, as 201.6 million shares changed hands via 10,107 transactions, generating KD 21 million (around USD 64.2 million) in turnover.

Meanwhile, the Premier Market Index posted a gain of 58.29 points, or 0.65 percent, to reach 8,982.89 points.

Trading volume reached 206.4 million shares through 11,172 transactions, with a total value of KD 73.7 million (about USD 225.5 million).

In parallel, the Major 50 Index also edged higher, adding 16.74 points (0.23 percent) to finish at 7,212.92 points. A total of 163.3 million shares were traded via 6,413 cash transactions, amounting to KD 15.5 million (roughly USD 47.4 million). (KUNA)

