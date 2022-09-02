RIYADH — The National Center for Meteorology (NCM) has forecast likely weather conditions in Saudi Arabia next fall.



The NCM stated that the Northern region of Saudi Arabia, which covers Tabuk, Al-Jawf and the Northern Border Province, would witness an above-average increase in the surface temperatures.



It said temperatures would drop below average in the regions of Jazan, Asir and Najran. As for the other regions of the Kingdom, the temperature will remain at its average level. There is also a possibility of rainfall in these regions.



The NCM stated that the Red Sea coastal areas and the highlands including Tabuk, Madinah, Makkah, Al-Baha, Asir Najran and Jazan would receive higher than average rainfall during September.



According to the NCM forecast, there are chances of extreme weather conditions including heavy rains in fall.



The weather agency pointed out that heavy rains do not always appear in long-term climate models, but could be predicted through short-term forecasts issued by the center.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).