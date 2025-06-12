Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a mixed performance on Wednesday, with the EGX30 index rising by 0.09% to 32,935.19 points.

The EGX70 index and the EGX100 index closed the session higher by 0.18% at 9,864.92 points and by 0.12% at 13,379.52 points, respectively.

On the other hand, the Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, fell by 0.04% to 3,434.01 points.

The turnover stood at EGP 5.363 billion through the exchange of 1.724 billion shares in 127,510 transactions, while the market cap hit EGP 2.332 trillion.

Individuals accounted for 81.21% of the total trading, while the institutions equaled 18.78%.

Arab and foreign traders represented 4.71% and 3.12% of the trading transactions, respectively, whereas Egyptian investors controlled 92.16%.

The foreign investors were buyers with EGP 143.121 million. Egyptian and Arab traders were sellers with EGP 98.137 million and EGP 44.983 million, respectively.