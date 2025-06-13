KUWAIT CITY: “The relationship of Kuwait with countries in the African continent is deep and historic,” says Foreign Affairs Minister Abdullah Al- Yahya. Al-Yahya made the statement when he attended the annual Africa Day celebration, which was held at the invitation of ambassadors and heads of African diplomatic missions in the country.

After expressing his sincere greetings on the occasion, Al-Yahya affirmed that Kuwait is keen on strengthening cooperation with the African countries. He said “Kuwait takes pride in its distinguished cooperation with African countries, particularly through the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development’s infrastructure and vital development projects across the continent since its establishment in 1961.

The private and government sectors, as well as the fund, continue to support our friends in the African continent.” Asked if there is a plan to expand diplomatic representation in the African continent, he disclosed “we are studying all these matters. We may close some locations and open others.” Meanwhile, Ambassador of the Union of the Comoros to Kuwait Dr. Al-Arif Sayed Hassan delivered a speech on the occasion; stating “it is a great honor for me to welcome you to this celebration, which is being organized as part of the Africa Day activities in the beautiful city of Kuwait, a source of hospitality and generosity, and a center of humanity.”

Addressing Al-Yahya, Hassan stated “you have always expressed your interest and care for the accredited diplomatic corps, and your presence among us today is a powerful testimony to your love and appreciation for Africa and its peoples.” He added “Kuwait is writing its name in letters of gold on the brow of the African continent, which is working hard to consolidate and strengthen the relationship of Kuwait with African countries. This celebration of Africa Day in Kuwait is a good opportunity to strengthen these relations, which are characterized by sincere brotherhood and constructive cooperation between the two sides. This is manifested through the signing of bilateral agreements, exchange of visits and diplomatic missions, implementation of educational and cultural programs, support for development and humanitarian projects, exchange of expertise and competencies, and other aspects of bilateral cooperation. This is in addition to fruitful cooperation in the regional and international arenas in various fields; especially political, economic and cultural. All of this is thanks to the joint efforts of leaders, governments and peoples.”

He also explained that “in light of this dynamism, our countries need to rely on strong partners with successful experiences in the fields of development. From this perspective, we highly appreciate and value the efforts of Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development in its cooperation with 51 African countries and its remarkable initiatives to support the African economy through partnership with the African Development Bank. In conclusion, he said “I take this opportunity to celebrate Africa Day; with the theme, “African-Kuwaiti Cooperation within the Framework of Promoting Kuwaiti Investment in Africa for a Strategic Partnership”, and to call on businesspersons and investors in Kuwait to support this development dynamic and explore the opportunities and guarantees available in the continent and its companies to serve mutual interests and reinforce profitable partnerships.” It is worth mentioning that an art exhibition was inaugurated on the sidelines of the Africa Day celebration, showcasing the creativity of African artists, in addition to folkloric musical performances by several African folk bands.

