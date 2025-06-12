The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) affirmed its commitment to facilitating trade missions to Ethiopia, to enhance economic cooperation between the business communities of both countries.

The Chamber also seeks to strengthen bilateral trade and investment ties between the UAE and Ethiopia, as part of its strategic vision to expand the outreach of its trade mission throughout Africa.

These remarks were made during a meeting held at SCCI’s headquarters between Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, and Aklilu Kebede Erena, Consul General of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia in Dubai and Northern Emirates.

The meeting was attended by several SCCI board members, alongside Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI; Dr. Fatima Khalifa Al Muqarrab, Director of the International Relations Department at SCCI, and sevetal officials from both sides.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to strengthen the economic partnership between Sharjah and Ethiopia. They underscored the potential for expanding investment and trade in key sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, technology, and infrastructure.

They also addressed the importance of co-hosting economic events, including exhibitions and conferences that bring together business communities from both countries, thereby fostering the exchange of expertise and supporting the growth of mutual investments.

The efforts can be further reinforced by the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Sharjah Chamber and the Ethiopian Investment Commission (EIC), which provides a strategic framework for enhancing bilateral economic and investment cooperation.

Abdallah Al Owais extended a warm welcome to the visiting delegation and praised the strong and growing economic relations between the UAE and Ethiopia. He noted that non-oil trade between the two countries recorded a growth of more than 180% over the past years, reaching a cumulative value of AED34 billion between 2013 and 2022.

He added that these positive outcomes pave the way for broader economic and trade collaboration between the two friendly nations, enabling both sides to capitalise on their diverse investment opportunities.

Al Owais reaffirmed the Sharjah Chamber’s commitment to deepening economic partnerships with East African countries, noting that the African continent, particularly Ethiopia, possesses significant investment potential in key sectors. This positions the continent as a highly attractive destination for investors and business leaders from Sharjah and the UAE at large.

For his part, Aklilu Kebede Erena commended the Sharjah Chamber for its proactive efforts to enhance bilateral economic cooperation and its commitment to fostering closer ties between the business community in Sharjah and its counterparts in Ethiopia.

He emphasised that Ethiopia welcomes foreign investment and offers promising opportunities in vital sectors including agriculture, manufacturing, energy, and infrastructure.