Muscat – United Finance Company on Wednesday announced the successful completion of its privately placed, senior unsecured bond issuance, which was oversubscribed by 71%. Strong investor demand enabled the company to increase the offer from the originally targeted RO10mn to a final issue size of RO15mn.

The bonds carry a fixed coupon of 7% per annum, payable semi-annually, and will be listed on the Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX). Ahlibank acted as issue manager and collection bank, while Al Busaidy, Mansoor Jamal & Co served as legal adviser.

Nasser al Rashdi, Chief Executive Officer of United Finance, said, “The overwhelming response to this offering reflects investors’ confidence in United Finance’s financial strength and strategic direction. The additional capital enhances our balance sheet flexibility as we execute our growth roadmap and continue to deliver innovative, customer-centric financing solutions.”

The proceeds will support United Finance’s ongoing transformation initiatives, digital expansion, and selective portfolio growth – all aligned with prudent risk management and long-term shareholder value creation. With a strengthened capital base, the company is poised to capture emerging opportunities across its target segments while maintaining robust liquidity and capital adequacy ratios.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

