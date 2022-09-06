ALBAHA — Al-Baha region in southern Saudi Arabia has witnessed an earthquake for the second time in a week.



The quake was of the magnitude of 1.95 on the Richter scale and a depth of 5 and a half kilometers, the Geological Survey Authority (GSA) spokesperson Tariq Aba Al-Khail announced.



Aba Al-Khail stated that some people in Al-Baha felt the earthquake due to its proximity to the earth's surface. He noted that the earthquake was small and posed no danger.



Aba Al-Khail explained that Saudi Arabia is on a divergent plate boundary, not a collision, so the earthquakes in it are all small/



He pointed out that more than 300 seismic observatories are distributed throughout the Kingdom in a thoughtful manner.



It is noteworthy that the southwest of Al-Baha Province had witnessed on Wednesday morning a 3.62 magnitude earthquake.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).