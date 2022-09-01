AL BAHA — The Southwest of Al-Baha Province in Saudi Arabia has witnessed on Wednesday morning a 3.62 magnitude earthquake, the Geological Survey Authority (GSA) announced.



The GSA stated that the national network stations at the Geological Hazard Center had monitored at 9:34 a.m. Wednesday an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.62 on the Richter scale.



According to Al-Arabiya, GSA spokesperson Tariq Aba Al-Khail, said that a specialized team immediately went to the area where the earthquake occurred to ascertain the damage.



The team also checked the area to find out the reasons that could have led to the occurrence of this earthquake.



He also mentioned that earthquakes happen as a natural thing everywhere without prior warning of their occurrence.



Each earthquake has a different magnitude, and what occurred in Al-Baha is considered as a natural earthquake, Aba Al-Khail confirmed.

