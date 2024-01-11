Saudi state TV said on Thursday that the kingdom agreed with Canada on re-exchanging trade delegations after 5 years of suspension after the two countries restored full diplomatic ties last year.

Federation of Saudi chambers of commerce signed an agreement with the Canadian side to form a joint Saudi-Canadian business council, the TV added.

Saudi Arabia was the biggest export market for Canada in the region in 2021, according to official data, when they totaled C$2.2 billion ($1.65 billion).

(Reporting by Ahmed Elimam; Editing by Toby Chopra)