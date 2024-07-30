Riyadh – The trade exchange between Saudi Arabia and South Korea has totalled SAR 554 billion ($147.73 billion) over the past five years.

In 2023, the trade value between the two countries was SAR 129.80 billion ($34.61 billion), according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce.

Saudi exports to South Korea reached SAR 4.50 billion ($1.20 billion) last year, ranking seventh among the Asian country's top trade partners.

Earlier in July, Saudi Arabia participated in the GCC-US Trade and Investment Dialogue and the SelectUSA Investment Summit in Washington.

