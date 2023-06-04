RIYADH — The number of workers in the construction sector, who are subjected to the rules and regulations of social insurance, has reached about 2.46 million workers by the end of the fourth quarter of 2022.

According to Al-Eqtesadiah, the foreign workers, who are subjected to the social insurance regulations, have the largest percentage in the sector at about 85.4%, equivalent to 2.1 million workers.

Saudis working in the construction sector constitute 14.6%, equivalent to 369,600 employees, while the number of female employees in the sector reached 152,500 employees, of whom Saudi women represent the highest percentage.

As for the Saudi cities with the highest percentage of workers in the construction sector, the capital, Riyadh, constituted the highest rate with 39.6%, with 972,600 employees, followed by the Eastern region (Al-Sharqiyah) with 648,900 workers, then Makkah with 444,700. employee.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).