RIYADH — The Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development and the Ministry of Health announced their decision to implement higher localization rates in four private sector health professions effective from April 17, 2025.



The localization rate in radiology will be raised to 65 percent, medical laboratory to 70 percent, therapeutic nutrition to 80 percent, and physiotherapy to 80 percent. This will initially apply to all hospitals and other health facilities in major cities of Riyadh, Makkah, Madinah, Jeddah, Dammam, and Al-Khobar, as well as to large health facilities in other regions.



During the second phase, which will start on October 17, 2025, Saudization rates will extend to cover all health facilities nationwide. This move aligns with Saudi Arabia's endeavor to make more employment opportunities available for Saudi nationals and enhance the quality of healthcare in the private sector.

