RIYADH — The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development said that the regulations governing temporary work visas and temporary work for Hajj and Umrah services, which were approved by the Council of Ministers on Tuesday, will contribute to providing a more attractive labor market in the Kingdom.

The regulations will give high flexibility to the private sector to benefit from temporary visas according to their needs and labor market requirements. The new amendments will take effect after 180 days from the date of the Cabinet approval, the ministry said in a statement, carried by the Saudi Press Agency.



The salient features of the regulations include extension of the grace period of the visa that will start from Shaban 15 until the end of Muharram. The name of the seasonal work visa also amended to be temporary work visa for Hajj and Umrah services. The updates to the regulations took into account the needs of establishments operating during the Umrah season.



The articles of the regulations after the update also included a detailed explanation of the work mechanisms between the relevant authorities, and the time periods required to complete the procedures, ensuring governance of operations and raising the level of transparency.



The updates also took into account the rights of both parties to the contractual relationship, as the regulation required the provision of a copy of the employment contract signed by both parties, and required the availability of medical insurance as a basic requirement before granting the visa by the Saudi diplomatic missions abroad.



The updated regulations include a chapter to penalties with the aim of preventing any violations or practices that lead to the misuse of these visas. It also included the cancellation of the requirement of endorsement when issuing a temporary work visa, and the updates granted greater flexibility to establishments by extending the period of temporary visas for a similar period of 90 additional days.

