DAVOS — During the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology Eng. Abdullah Al-Swaha engaged in strategic discussions with Japan's Minister of Digital Transformation Taro Kano.

The talks centered on enhancing the digital economy's growth, fostering innovation, and promoting digital entrepreneurship through joint initiatives and technical investments. They also explored establishing programs for sharing expertise, supporting digital transformation in government, and leveraging emerging technologies.

In a separate meeting, Eng. Al-Swaha conversed with the Indian Minister for Railways, Communications, and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw. Their discussions focused on the advancements in digital and innovative initiatives under the Saudi-Indian Strategic Partnership Council. This collaboration aims to bolster the digital economy, stimulate innovation, and encourage entrepreneurship between Saudi Arabia and India.

