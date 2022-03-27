Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed ongoing negotiations to restore the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers with US Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley on Saturday.



During the meeting that was held on the sidelines of the Doha Forum, Prince Faisal and Malley discussed bilateral cooperation regarding Iran’s nuclear program as well as intensifying joint efforts to confront “Iran’s violations to international agreements.”



Prince Faisal and Malley also stressed the importance of strengthening joint work to stop Iran’s support to terrorist militias which threaten the security and stability of the Middle East and the world.



Earlier on Saturday, Prince Faisal discussed relations between Saudi Arabia and France during a phone call with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.



They discussed means to enhance bilateral coordination in various regional and international affairs, primarily in strengthening security and stability in the Middle East.

