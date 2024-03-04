RIYADH — Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal Bin Farhan took part in a series of significant diplomatic meetings, including a joint session with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states and the Kingdom of Morocco, followed by another with Egypt and a third meeting with Jordan.



These discussions, held at the GCC General Secretariat in Riyadh, were chaired by Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who is currently presiding over the Ministerial Council.



The meetings focused on strengthening the ties between the GCC states and Morocco, Egypt, and Jordan with a particular emphasis on enhancing cooperation and fostering relations.



A critical topic of discussion was the situation in the Gaza Strip and Rafah City, where participants underscored the immediate need for a ceasefire and the opening of humanitarian corridors to facilitate the delivery of vital aid, including food and medical supplies, to the affected regions.



The discussions extended to address the severe violations of international humanitarian law in the Gaza Strip and Rafah City, with a unified call for supporting the peace process and advocating for the Palestinian people's rights to statehood, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with international resolutions.



Furthermore, the meetings highlighted the grave developments in the Gaza Strip, the military actions against civilians, and the urgency of establishing a ceasefire to restore security and stability in the area.



The participants collectively stressed the importance of joint efforts to pave the way for a comprehensive and just peace that ensures the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, reflecting a commitment to upholding the rights of the Palestinian people.

