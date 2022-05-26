Davos - Within the activities of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, the members of the Saudi delegation has participated in a panel discussion entitled "Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: A Future Vision", which was held yesterday, Wednesday, in the Swiss city of Davos.

The panel witnessed the participation of the Minister of Investment, Eng. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih; the Minister of Finance, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan; the Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Eng. Abdullah bin Amer Al-Sawaha; the Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim and Princess Haifa bint Mohammed, Assistant to the Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb.

The session was moderated by Margery Kraus, founder and CEO of APCO Worldwide.

The participating Saudi delegation affirmed that the transformation march launched by the Kingdom a few years ago has contributed to enhancing the economic, social and development dimensions of the Kingdom and has created qualitative investment opportunities. The business community and their participation in its promising investment opportunities, towards leading this world to achieve a prosperous economy that provides prosperity and growth for the region and the world at large.

The delegation members stressed the Kingdom's pivotal role in supporting the stability of the region within the framework of promoting development and maintaining the energy supply market, stressing international cooperation for the benefit of the region, establishing security and peace, and strengthening economic cooperation.