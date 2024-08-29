RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded a 9.9 percent rise in date exports in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

According to the National Centre for Palms and Dates, the Kingdom exported more than SAR751 million worth of dates in the first six months of this year, while the value of exports in the same period last year was SAR683 million.

Exports to Brazil, Norway, Italy, and Canada in the first half of 2024 grew by over 100 percent. To Germany, exports registered a 91.5 percent increase, to Korea 72 percent, to Indonesia 50.1 percent, to Sweden 43.7 percent, to Malaysia 32.6 percent, to the UK 29.7 percent, to Morocco 25.3 percent, and to the US 21.1 percent.