DUBAI - Emirates Islamic’s quarterly profit surpassed the AED1 billion milestone for the first time, growing 24 percent year-on-year compared to the same period last year.

The strong performance was supported by continued positive business sentiment in the UAE, which drove both funded and non-funded income higher. Total income rose 8 percent year-on-year to AED1.45 billion in Q1 2025.

Operating profit increased by 5 percent compared to Q1 2024, while the net profit margin remained robust at 3.85 percent.

Total assets climbed 11 percent to AED123 billion during the first quarter. Customer financing grew by 7 percent to AED75 billion, and customer deposits rose by 8 percent to reach AED83 billion.



